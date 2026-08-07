BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- A growing high school activity's season has gotten underway. The VEX Robotics competition season kicked off this week at the Mall of America.

The University of North Dakota College of Engineering and Mines' Signature Robotics Competition will feature about 120 high school teams. The three-day event will see the debut of the V5 OVERRIDE game challenge as well. Students spend countless hours during the summer months designing, testing, and refining their robots before the competition.

Get our free mobile app

Teams are battling for four invitations to the VEX Robotics World Championships.The event also launches VEX Robotics' milestone 20th season and marks the 5th anniversary of Signature Events at Mall of America. The competition is free to attend.

Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby 2026 Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.