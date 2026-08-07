VEX Robotics Kicks Off Its 20th Season At Mall Of America
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- A growing high school activity's season has gotten underway. The VEX Robotics competition season kicked off this week at the Mall of America.
The University of North Dakota College of Engineering and Mines' Signature Robotics Competition will feature about 120 high school teams. The three-day event will see the debut of the V5 OVERRIDE game challenge as well. Students spend countless hours during the summer months designing, testing, and refining their robots before the competition.
Teams are battling for four invitations to the VEX Robotics World Championships.The event also launches VEX Robotics' milestone 20th season and marks the 5th anniversary of Signature Events at Mall of America. The competition is free to attend.
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