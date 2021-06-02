Central Minnesota Robotics Team Takes Fifth in World Finals

ST. CLOUD -- A local robotics team competed on the world stage last week.

The Three Amigos team made up of central Minnesota fifth-graders Lauren LeBlanc, Porter Roiger, and Michael Kedrowski made it all the way to the top of the Vex IQ alliance Technology B Division, punching their ticket to the final round of the 2021 Vex Robotics Live Remote World Championships.

The team was one of ten competing in pairs. On Saturday night, the team along with their alliance partners The Circut Breakers from Portland, Oregon earned 83 points in the time limit to finish in fifth place, last overall.

First place went to two teams from China who won the Asia-Pacific Division. That alliance was one of two to earn a perfect score of 306 points. The pair then came out on top in a tiebreaker round.

Over 1,600 teams from 49 states and 30 countries participated in the world championships, including 821 Vex robotics teams and 836 Vex IQ teams.

