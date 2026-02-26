The City of St. Joseph is still working on a municipal cannabis dispensary. St. Joe Mayor Adam Scepaniak joined me on WJON to discuss. He says they were informed recently by their operator that they needed to build out a location before the State Office of Cannabis Management would approve their license application. Scepaniak says the city was led to believe they were waiting almost a calendar year for the OCM to grant them this license where in fact there was a step they still needed to complete.

New Operator

Scepaniak says the city has tentatively selected a new operating group and plans to complete the necessary build out over the next 1 to 2 months. The location for the municipal dispensary would be next to the Snap Fitness in the open location in the same strip mall in the city. Scepaniak expects the remodeling of that space will begin soon and when it's complete, be ready for review by the State Office of Cannabis Management. If everything goes as expected, the new municipal cannabis dispensary could be open in late May or early June. Scepaniak explains they cannot name the new operating group pending a firm agreement but this new group has lots of experience operating dispensaries in the state.

Road Work

St. Joe does not have any major road construction projects planed for the city in 2026. Scepaniak indicates the city has started with pot holes repairs and will do some mill and overlay projects but nothing nearly as substantial as last year's road construction.

State of the City

Mayor Scepaniak is planning numerous State of the City appearances in the coming weeks and months. He plans 7-8 appearances to give the residents of the community the latest on what is happening in the city both good and bad. Examples of locations he will be visiting include nursing homes, St. Ben's, local establishments and city hall. Specific dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

