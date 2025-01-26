St. Joseph’s Bruess Among 18 Appointments By Governor Walz

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man has been appointed to serve on the Governor's Workforce Development Board. Governor Tim Walz appointed Brian Bruess to serve as the Secondary, Postsecondary, or CTE Representative on the board.

Photo: City of St. Joseph website Photo: City of St. Joseph website loading...

His term starts on Wednesday and runs until July 1st, 2028. Bruess is replacing Paul Pribbenow on the board. The Governor's Workforce Development Board assists the Governor in implementing, modifying, and developing the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Combined State Plan.

Get our free mobile app

Image Credit: Google Maps Image Credit: Google Maps loading...

It also reviews statewide programs, and policies, and provides recommendations to improve the workforce development system and programs. Bruess's appointment was part of 18 appointments Governor Walz announced this week to the Work Force Development Board, the Clean Water Council, the Governor's Council on Age-Friendly Minnesota, and the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures

St. Joseph's on the Grow!