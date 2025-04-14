Possible Locations for Potential St. Joe Municipal Dispensary

St. Joe recently submitted their bid to the Office of Canabis Management in the State of Minnesota to open a Municipal Dispensary. That deadline was March 14. St. Joe Mayor Adam Scepaniak joined me on WJON. He says the State of Minnesota has 90 days to respond. Scepaniak indicates that doesn't necessarily mean they will get their license within 90 days but it could mean they would come back to them asking for more information or the State would need more time. He says if this is granted it would make money for the city. Scepaniak explains the only reason they are entertaining this is because of the profitability of it. He says a group approached the city to manage this facility. Scepaniak says the profit they would get from this business could be used to improve sidewalks, parks, and other things that they would otherwise not have money for.

Where this potential new St. Joseph Municipal Dispensary would be located is still uncertain. Scepaniak says, the group that will operate it, is not looking to build a new building but would rather choose an existing site, renovate it and improve it. He says sites that would make sense include former gas stations like Casey's or the Holiday Station Store. Scepaniak says negatives about those two sites include gas tanks underground and the cost to fix that. He says there are also a couple suites open in strip malls in the city which includes the venue next to Snap Fitness and a location next to China One. Scepaniak says the city hasn't heard any concerns from residents or business owners yet but that is probably because a location hasn't been chosen. He says there would be open forums and opportunities for residents to speak with the city about this new business or any other concern residents have.

The city of St. Joseph is also considering a social district. Scepaniak says he was 50/50 on the possibility of a social district when it first came up but after listening to city residents he believes residents of St. Joe are for it. Anoka held a pilot social district last year with success. Other cities in the State are considering it like St. Cloud and Stillwater. Scepaniak says the social district would be confined to the downtown area.

St. Joseph is looking to grow their industrial park to the north of the city. Scepaniak says the goal is expand the amount of business north of Hanson and Company and Rolling Ridge Event Center.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Scepaniak, it is available below.