The St. Joseph Municipal Dispensary is in a holding pattern while it awaits a decision from the State Office of Cannabis Management. St. Joe Mayor Adam Scepaniak joined me on WJON. He says the OCM hasn't had clearly defined rules from the start saying this has been a 2-year plus process for cities like theirs.

Application Process

The application process started last fall before it was delayed until this spring. Scepaniak says they applied this spring prior to the March 16 deadline. He says the OCM set a 90 day deadline to respond to cities and municipalities and that deadline approaches at the end of June. The OCM has announced the winners of the social equity lottery for licenses for private businesses, cultivators, distributors, and carriers. Scepaniak says he sees nothing prohibiting St. Joe from receiving a license but they do not want to move forward until that license is granted.

Probable Location

St. Joseph has picked a probable location for the dispensary. It will be in the strip mall along County Road 75 that already includes Snap Fitness. Scepaniak says the city and operator of this new municipal dispensary agreed that an existed building would make the most sense for them. He says Anoka is spending $2.7 Million tax payers dollars on a building next to their municipal liquor store. Scepaniak says that is a huge financial investment while not knowing if you'll have a license. He explains the city of St. Joe hasn't made a commitment to move into the strip mall location until they have their license in hand.

New Business in Town

St. Joseph has seen a pair of new business openings within that last month. Scepaniak says Well & Company and Blush Salon are two new businesses in their community. Well & Company is a wellness clinic while Blush Salon is a salon that completely remodeled the former Quonset Hut building.

Housing Expansion

Scepaniak says there aren't any new housing developments but there is talk of adding independent water and septic to a possible housing development south of Kennedy Community School. He says that could open up a lot of housing on the southern most portion of the city near the Sauk River.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Scepaniak, click below.