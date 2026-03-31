St. Joseph Mayor Adam Scepaniak will be making his rounds in St. Joseph in April. He'll be making appearances at various locations in the city for "state of the city" addresses. St. Joseph residents are encouraged to attend.

When and Where

April 1st, Wednesday - 6pm at The House Food and Tap

April 7th, Tuesday - 1:45pm at Woodcrest of Country Manor

April 8th, Wednesday - 6pm at the La Playette

April 15th, Wednesday - 3:30pm at St. Benedict's Monastery

Scepaniak expects to add additional locations this spring.