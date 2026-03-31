Join Mayor Scepaniak For City Updates And Community Talks
St. Joseph Mayor Adam Scepaniak will be making his rounds in St. Joseph in April. He'll be making appearances at various locations in the city for "state of the city" addresses. St. Joseph residents are encouraged to attend.
When and Where
April 1st, Wednesday - 6pm at The House Food and Tap
April 7th, Tuesday - 1:45pm at Woodcrest of Country Manor
April 8th, Wednesday - 6pm at the La Playette
April 15th, Wednesday - 3:30pm at St. Benedict's Monastery
Scepaniak expects to add additional locations this spring.