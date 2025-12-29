The city of St. Joseph is still planning on building a YMCA community center behind the current Government Center in 2026. That according to Mayor Adam Scepaniak. He says they have raised and collected more than $13 Million toward the goal of $17 Million. Scepaniak indicates the city is trying to figure out if they need to get to the goal prior to starting construction. As part of the $13 Million, the city has received some bonding money from the State that could only be used if construction starts prior the end of 2026. Scepaniak says if they do start construction in 2026, it would likely begin in the summer.

backside of St. Joe Government Center (photo - Jay Caldwell) backside of St. Joe Government Center (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Municipal Dispensary

The City of St. Joe has received pre approval for a municipal cannabis dispensary from the State of Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management. Scepaniak says the pre approval asks them to go to the city for approval, find a location, sign a lease and get their business plan in order. He says they already have these things taken care of. Scepaniak believes the Office of Cannabis Management has everything they need to grant St. Joe approval for this dispensary. He says they are just waiting for notification from them that they are approved before moving forward.

Management Chosen

Scepaniak says they have selected a management company who'll operate the facility and the location they've selected is in the strip mall along County Road 75 in the same facility as Snap Fitness. As of December, 2025, Scepaniak has no idea when the approval will take place or if it will take place. He says the city isn't currently out anything financial due to the delay of this approval.

Jim Maurice - WJON Jim Maurice - WJON loading...

Aging Snow Plows

The city of St. Joseph has some aging snow plows. Scepaniak says the cost of purchasing a new snowplow is quite expensive so they do not have a new one in the 2026 budget. He is hoping to include a new snowplow in the 2027 budget. Scepaniak says they are continuing to repair the plows they have when repairs are needed. He indicates they should probably updated their plows every 10 years. Scepaniak says they recently added a new fire truck.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Scepaniak, click below.