St. Joe Mayor Has Downton Parking and Business Ideas

St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz isn't running for re-election but he still has some ideas on ways to improve the community. Schultz joined me on WJON. He says downtown parking has often come up as a concern among residents and visitors to St. Joseph. Schultz says the city council and he have never considered charging for street or surface lot parking parking and still aren't. He says a solution to the shortage of on street parking could be a parking ramp/garage. Schultz explains there are a couple of ideal locations for this but he wouldn't identify these because the properties are currently occupied.

Schultz believes it is reasonable to expect residents and visitors to St. Joe to walk a block or two to their destination. It's unclear how a parking garage/ramp would be paid for and if those using it would be able to park in it for free or not. Schultz indicates since St. Joe doesn't charge for on street downtown parking, people can park in front of a business, go to work, and leave their vehicle there all day. He says St. Joe does have a 2-hour limit for downtown parking, but it hasn't consistently been enforced.

Schultz says the downtown has really grown in the past 5-10 years and the amount of events held in the community has also increased.

Lake Wobegon Trail (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Schultz believes a bike/snowmobile shop near the Wobegon Trail in St. Joe would make a lot of sense. He says in other communities he's come across a bike and coffee shop near bike trails. In the winter the Wobegon Trail is also used quite a bit by snowmobilers.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with St. Joe Mayor, Rick Schultz, it is available below.