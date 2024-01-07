Challenge Accepted At 2nd Annual Tech Robotics Tourney
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Tech High School held its 2nd annual VEX Robotics tournament on Saturday. Over 90 robotics teams competed in the middle school and high school divisions from all over Minnesota, and even a few teams from Iowa.
Tech Robotics Coach Matt Keil says the kids are constantly changing their robots based on the data they get even during the tournament:
"The game changes every year and the robots change every day. The really cool thing about VEX Robotics is they go through the engineering and design process over and over and over again where they're constantly redesigning, rebuilding based off of uhm based off of challenges they had or new designs or new ideas they come up with, so they're constantly evolving which I really love about VEX Robotics."
He says winning a tournament is a big deal in VEX Robotics:
"The goal is to win the championship and the tournament. When you win the championship of a tournament you get a state invite and so you qualify for state and if you do well in the state tournament you can qualify for world's."
Keil says the game for robotics changes every year and this year's game is called "over-under." Tech has 25 students spread out over 5 teams in its robotics program, and the program is in its 10th year.
Below is a list of the tournament results, and a list of all the schools competing in the Tech tournament, most schools have multiple teams competing.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Award Team Name Affiliation
Excellence Award Top Gear Mankato West Robotics
Tournament Champions Top Gear Mankato West Robotics
Tournament Champions Volt Mankato West Robotics
Tournament Finalists Four Horsemen Princeton High School
Tournament Finalists Llamas Mankato West Robotics
Design Award Four Horsemen Princeton High School
Robot Skills Champion Volt Mankato West Robotics
Judges Award Pierz Mechaneers Healy Secondary - Pierz
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
Award Team Name Affiliation
Excellence Award Tiger Alpha South Jr. High
Tournament Champions Igneous Mankato West Robotics
Tournament Champions The Leftovers Mankato West Robotics
Tournament Finalists Unlimited Cereal Bus Sauk Rapids-Rice M.S.
Tournament Finalists Silver Steel Prince of Peace Lutheran Sch.
Design Award Igneous Mankato West Robotics
Robot Skills Champion Tiger Alpha South Jr. High
Judges Award Gold Fish Sauk Rapids-Rice M.S.
Innovate Award The Usual Suspects Princeton Middle School
Think Award Megabytes Royalton Middle School
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
Kimball
Scouts BSA-Troop 211 Sartell
Fosten
Foley
Stearns 4-H - Albany
Windom
Mankato West
Sauk Rapids
Mankato East
Prince of Peace - St. Cloud
East Grand Forks
Royalton
Cokato
Clear Lake, IA
Princeton Middle
Grove City
Healy Secondary, Pierz
South Junior High, St. Cloud
Mankato
Kennedy Community, St. Joseph
Mankato West
Apollo High School, St. Cloud
St. John's Prep, Collegeville
Tech High School, St. Cloud
Princeton High School
Sartell Middle School
ROCORI, Cold Spring
