The Old Tech’s West Wing Facing Demolition Next Week [PODCAST]

The old St. Cloud Tech High School west wing is set for demolition next week. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says the plan is to take down the skyway and then the west wing. The old St. Cloud Tech High School building is being converted into the new city hall. Kleis says crews have been working on remodeling the interior of the portion of the building they will be using for the past few weeks. The plan is for the west wing to become a parking lot for the new city hall. Kleis says the skyway and west wing are the only portions of the building set for demolition. He says the city still intends to sell the old media center location along highway 23 and they have received some interest. Listen to our conversation below.

The city has a purchase agreement to sell the current city hall in downtown St. Cloud with the new owners intending on removing the building. Kleis says the new owners intent to use the space for a restaurant and retail. He says housing won't be a part of the new complex. Kleis says he has no update on the old Perkins downtown location but says it is a prime location and he expects there to be interest in developing that location. Kleis announced earlier this month during his State of the city address that Amazon will have a distribution center in south St. Cloud on Heatherwood Road. He says Amazon has already started with preparation of that site.

Other topics Mayor Kleis and I talked about during the program today included people allowing their lawn to grow too long forcing the city to get involved with mowing and people leaving vehicles or junk on the property. Kleis discussed the ordinance and how concerns citizens and alert the city if they have concerns in their neighborhood.

Mayor Kleis joins me for Radio Town Hall meetings every other Friday from 8:10-8:50 on WJON. His next scheduled appearance will be June 11th.

Get our free mobile app