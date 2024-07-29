Governor Walz Appoints Mayor Dave Kleis To State Board

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Mayor Dave Kleis has been appointed to a Minnesota State Board. Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday the appointment of Kleis to the Campaign Finance Board.

The appointment takes effect on Friday and goes until January 3, 2028. The Campaign Finance Board administers programs for campaign finance disclosure for state elections, lobbyist registration, and economic interest disclosures for state public officials among other functions. Kleis will replace Margaret Leppik who has been on the board since 2015.

Governor Walz made the announcement along with several other appointments including the reappointment of David Tilstra of Sartell to the Minnesota Rare Disease Advisory Council.

