Are Pigeons a Problem in St. Cloud? [AUDIO]

Are pigeons are real problem in parts of St. Cloud? It really seems to depend on who ask. During today's radio town hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis more than one listener expressed concern over pigeons wreaking havoc on their property. Regular caller, Trucker Bob indicated he's had trouble with pigeons in his neighborhood for quite awhile and wanted to know if the city could do anything to help him. Mayor Kleis expressed concern and indicated he'll talk with city staff and will see what they could do. He says they haven't received many complaints from residents about pigeons in the past.

Unidentified callers and emailers supported Trucker Bob's claims saying, while living in the Lake George neighborhood, they've experienced problems with pigeons. A listener observed a drone flying near city hall near the pigeons. He claims the drone scared away the pigeons and wondered if that was a remedy to rid them from properties.

Google offered the following suggestions to removed unwanted pigeons;

Exclusion: Seal off areas where pigeons might roost, nest, or enter.





Bird spikes: Place spikes on ledges or other flat or curved surfaces to prevent pigeons from landing.





Bird gel: Apply a sticky gel to areas where pigeons land to make them uncomfortable.





Pigeon repellents: Use a licensed bird repellent that contains an ingredient that birds find undesirable.





Reflective surfaces: Place shiny objects in your garden to temporarily impair pigeons' vision.

Netting: Use netting to prevent pigeons from roosting, fouling, and making noise.

Ultrasound pigeon repellers: Pigeons are sensitive to sound, so an ultrasound repeller can help get rid of them. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, it is available below.