St. Cloud Area Receives Federal Dollars for Local Project

The St. Cloud area is receiving $1 Million in Federal dollars for their forced main wastewater project. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis spent some time in Washington D.C. this week and received word from Minnesota Senator Tina Smith that the city has received the money to help pay for the project. Kleis says this project not only affects St. Cloud but all area cities because 98% of the wastewater in the area goes through that forced main.

Mayor Kleis was in D.C. to attend the Minnesota River Cities and Towns conference. He says this involves mayors from the head waters in Minnesota all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Kleis says he and former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay founded this organization approximately 20 years ago. He indicates that over 45% of the nations agricultural exports flow down the Mississippi River. Kleis says the issues discussed at the conference include tourism, transportation, and environmental concerns. He says the group is also looking for opportunities for Federal grants.

Kleis indicates anytime he spends time at the nation's capital he finds time to talk with Congressman Tom Emmer and State Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar about local projects. He says his road infrastructure focused project is on the building of a Mississippi River crossing on the south side of St. Cloud that would link Highway 10 on the east side of the city with the south side of St. Cloud to 33rd Street South.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Dave Kleis, it is available below.