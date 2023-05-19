City of St. Cloud Addressing Pot Hole Problem

The weather kept the City of St. Cloud from using the more permanent hot mix of pot hole fill until recently. St. Cloud Mayor joined me on WJON. He says the weather has warmed up enough where the city can better take care of the pot hole problem with what he calls a more permanent mix which is less likely to pop out. Kleis says this hot mix is produced locally and they don't have a shortage of this like they had with the winter mix. He says crews are out taking care of pot holes and he encourages residents who would like pot holes in your neighborhood fixed to contact St. Cloud Public Works at 650-2900.

Kleis says the city is doing a lot of resurfacing, mill and overlays, crack sealing, seal coating and reconstruction projects. He says the seal coating helps the roads last longer. Kleis says Cooper Avenue is coming along well and is right on schedule. He indicates the weather has cooperated so they can get the projects done on time or maybe even ahead of schedule.

Cowboys Jacks still intends to rebuild and he expects the project to go forward. He says the owner of Cowboys Jacks has hired a developer to move the project forward as early as this year. Kleis says the plan expected from Cowboy Jacks includes outdoor seating on the street level and some rooftop outdoor seating.

The development and growth of downtown continues to be a focus of Mayor Kleis. He says the increase of all levels of housing is the first step before commercial, retail and grocery moves into locations downtown. If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.