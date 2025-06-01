St. Cloud Graduation Marred By Disturbance Among Attendees
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- What should have been a fun celebration turned chaotic for one local high school on Saturday. Tech High School was holding its 2025 graduation ceremony at the River's Edge Convention Center when a fight occurred after the event.
District 742 officials say the altercation occurred between a group of spectators near the back corner of the hall. Staff and law enforcement responded immediately, and the incident was quickly stopped. The district says they are both disappointed in and frustrated by the behavior of some adult attendees, and it is deeply unfortunate that anyone chose to act in a way that detracted from the moment meant to honor its graduates.
The district continued that it is grateful that the actions of those involved did not disrupt the ceremony or overshadow the achievements of the students. No other information about the fight has been released.
