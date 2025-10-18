ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is two big days of bean bag tossing fun this weekend in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Cornhole Championships is taking place on Friday and Saturday at the River's Edge Convention Center. The tournament has something for both seasoned players and those new to the sport. Event Organizer Matt Smith says the Mega Blind Draw is always popular:

"You get paired together with a random partner, and then you go through, either you go through a round robin into a bracket play or right into bracket play, and it's for anyone who wants to play, young or old, all skill levels."

Smith says they had about 300 people take part in the Mega Blind Draw this year. He says singles, doubles, and crew cup are popular as well.

It was the first time the state cornhole tournament was held in St. Cloud. Smith says it is great having the tournament here:

"This is Awesome! This is the largest event that we've ever had to date. The previous three years we were at Adrenaline in Ramsey, and just one ballroom here is the same amount of the entire space we used to play in at Adrenaline. It's an awesome venue, we're super happy to have this and have St. Cloud host us."

Smith says they hope to keep coming back to St. Cloud as long as they don't outgrow the space. He says they have a lot of people stopping in to check out the tournament, and even a few walk-ins who registered to play. The Minnesota State Cornhole Championship wraps up on Saturday evening.

