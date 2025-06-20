Quilt Dedication Highlights Bond Between Dogs And Officers
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The public has a chance to see a special quilt dedication to a Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputy on Friday. The Minnesota Quilt Show will host a presentation at Noon for the K9 Quilt of Honor at the River's Edge Convention Center.
The K9 quilt is a heartfelt tribute to Deputy Adam Johnson and his K9 partner, Jax. The ceremony will recognize the bond between Johnson and Jax, and the quilt is handcrafted by members of the quilting community.
Visit Greater St. Cloud’s Executive Director Rachel Thompson says hosting the quilt show is always a highlight, but the addition of the K9 Quilt of Honor presentation brings an emotional and powerful layer of community connection to an already inspiring event. The Minnesota Quilt Show is taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
