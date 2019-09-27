Heritage Quilters Celebrating 30 Years at Biennial Show [GALLERY]

ST. JOSEPH -- A local group is celebrating their 30th anniversary. The St. Cloud Heritage Quilters are holding their biennial quilt show Saturday and Sunday at the Haehn Campus Center at the College of St. Benedict.

Co-chair Marjorie LaTour says there are currently around 130 members.

We have a meeting once a month and we generally will have a speaker that will come in. We offer some classes for just quick tips for things we can do, and we have lots of small groups that will meet and sew together.

This year the show’s theme is “Pins and Pearls” since the pearl is the symbol of a 30th anniversary, and quilters use many pins during their process.

The event includes 20 vendors, 500 quilts, featured quilter Tom Kremer, raffle baskets, and a raffle quilt. Money raised at the event goes to the service projects the group does in the community.

LaTour says over the last two years they have donated quilts to six different local organizations including Anna Marie’s Alliance and Coborn’s Cancer Center.

For them, that quilt is their security blanket - something that goes with them when they leave the facility.

Quilt appraisals will also be available for a cost of $60. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for kids under the age of 12.