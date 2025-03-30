St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, March 29th

St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, March 29th

PHOTO courtesy of Olivia Shaw/College of St. Benedict.

SOFTBALL

College of St. Benedict 3, Coe College 1 - Game 1
Olivia Tautges went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and a Walk, and Ellie Peterson threw 4.1 innings giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts to lead the Bennies.

College of St. Benedict 4, Coe College 5 - Game 2
Cat Smetana had a triple with 2 RBI and Olivia Tautges went 2 for 4 with an RBI for St. Ben's.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

JR. HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 4, Minnesota Mallards 3
Mason LeBel had two goals, and Kyle Miller and Tyler Wishart had a goal apiece for the Norsemen.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness

Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.

Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

Filed Under: College of St. Benedict, st. cloud norsemen, St. Cloud State University
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON