St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, March 29th
SOFTBALL
College of St. Benedict 3, Coe College 1 - Game 1
Olivia Tautges went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and a Walk, and Ellie Peterson threw 4.1 innings giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts to lead the Bennies.
College of St. Benedict 4, Coe College 5 - Game 2
Cat Smetana had a triple with 2 RBI and Olivia Tautges went 2 for 4 with an RBI for St. Ben's.
JR. HOCKEY
St. Cloud Norsemen 4, Minnesota Mallards 3
Mason LeBel had two goals, and Kyle Miller and Tyler Wishart had a goal apiece for the Norsemen.
