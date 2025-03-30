St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, March 29th

SOFTBALL

College of St. Benedict 3, Coe College 1 - Game 1

Olivia Tautges went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and a Walk, and Ellie Peterson threw 4.1 innings giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts to lead the Bennies.

College of St. Benedict 4, Coe College 5 - Game 2

Cat Smetana had a triple with 2 RBI and Olivia Tautges went 2 for 4 with an RBI for St. Ben's.

JR. HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 4, Minnesota Mallards 3

Mason LeBel had two goals, and Kyle Miller and Tyler Wishart had a goal apiece for the Norsemen.

