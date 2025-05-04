St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, May 3rd

St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, May 3rd

PHOTO courtesy of Olivia Shaw/College of St. Benedict.

SOFTBALL:

College of St. Benedict 8, Bethel University 0 - Game 1
Ellie Peterson threw 5 innings, allowing only 4 hits, striking out 2 and walking 0.

College of St. Benedict 4, Beth University 3 - Game 2
Olivia Wallace threw a complete game for the win, giving up 11 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts.  With the sweep of Bethel the Bennies locked down the #2 seed in the MIAC playoffs.

PHOTO courtesy of Ella Carlson/St. John's University.
loading...

BASEBALL:

St. John's University 0, St. Scholastica 14 - Game 1

St. John's University 6, St. Scholastica 5 - Game 2
Alex Matchey, and Brendan Hemr had 2 RBI apiece for the Johnnies.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud State University 7, Bemidji State University 9
Blaine Guthrie, Wilmis Castro, and Taehyung Kim all homered for the Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University.
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

 

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

Filed Under: College of St. Benedict, St. Cloud State University, St. John's University
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON