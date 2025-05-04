St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, May 3rd
SOFTBALL:
College of St. Benedict 8, Bethel University 0 - Game 1
Ellie Peterson threw 5 innings, allowing only 4 hits, striking out 2 and walking 0.
College of St. Benedict 4, Beth University 3 - Game 2
Olivia Wallace threw a complete game for the win, giving up 11 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. With the sweep of Bethel the Bennies locked down the #2 seed in the MIAC playoffs.
BASEBALL:
St. John's University 0, St. Scholastica 14 - Game 1
St. John's University 6, St. Scholastica 5 - Game 2
Alex Matchey, and Brendan Hemr had 2 RBI apiece for the Johnnies.
St. Cloud State University 7, Bemidji State University 9
Blaine Guthrie, Wilmis Castro, and Taehyung Kim all homered for the Huskies.
