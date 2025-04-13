St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Saturday, April 12th

SOFTBALL:

St. Cloud State University 9, University of Sioux Falls 4

Bethany Weiss and Bree Beck each had 2 RBI for the Huskies.

St. Cloud State University 10, University of Sioux Falls 1 - 6 innings

Emma Eickhoff threw a complete game for the Huskies giving up no earned runs on 3 hits, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts.

Get our free mobile app

College of St. Benedict 6, St. Catherine University 0

St. Ben's Ellie Peterson tossed 7 innings giving up only two hits, walking 2 and striking out 8 in route to the win.

College of St. Benedict 12, St. Catherine University 1

Olivia Wallace and Anna Corbid combined in pitching with Corbid giving up the lone run and Wallace earning the win for the Bennies.

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University. PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University. loading...

BASEBALL:

St. Cloud State Unversity 7, University of Mary 8 - 8 innings

Wilmis Castro homered twice and had 3-RBI to lead St. Cloud State.

St. Cloud State University 7, University of Mary 2 - 11 innings

SCSU broke open a 2-2 tie in the top of the 11th with 5 runs. Brady Nelson tossed 8 innings giving up 2 runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts. Cole Bakkum threw two innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America