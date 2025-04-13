St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Saturday, April 12th
SOFTBALL:
St. Cloud State University 9, University of Sioux Falls 4
Bethany Weiss and Bree Beck each had 2 RBI for the Huskies.
St. Cloud State University 10, University of Sioux Falls 1 - 6 innings
Emma Eickhoff threw a complete game for the Huskies giving up no earned runs on 3 hits, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts.
College of St. Benedict 6, St. Catherine University 0
St. Ben's Ellie Peterson tossed 7 innings giving up only two hits, walking 2 and striking out 8 in route to the win.
College of St. Benedict 12, St. Catherine University 1
Olivia Wallace and Anna Corbid combined in pitching with Corbid giving up the lone run and Wallace earning the win for the Bennies.
BASEBALL:
St. Cloud State Unversity 7, University of Mary 8 - 8 innings
Wilmis Castro homered twice and had 3-RBI to lead St. Cloud State.
St. Cloud State University 7, University of Mary 2 - 11 innings
SCSU broke open a 2-2 tie in the top of the 11th with 5 runs. Brady Nelson tossed 8 innings giving up 2 runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts. Cole Bakkum threw two innings of scoreless relief to get the win.
