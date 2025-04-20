St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, April 19th

SOFTBALL:

College of St. Benedict 0, St Mary's University 1 - Game 1

Ellie Peterson threw 6 innings, giving up 4 hits, 1 run, walking 2, and striking out 3 for St. Ben's.

College of St. Benedict 3, St. Mary's University 4 - Game 2

The Bennies scored all three runs in the top of the first inning. Addy Browne had 2 RBI and Megan Erickson 1 RBI for St. Ben's.

St. Cloud State University 9, Northern State University 0 - Game 1

Maggie Fitzgerald and Bethany Weiss homered for SCSU. Macey Clark threw 4.2 innings, allowing only 2 hits and striking out 4.

St. Cloud State University 6, Northern State University 4 - Game 2

Brooke Holmes hit 2 HRs and had 3 RBI for the Huskies.

BASEBALL:

St. John's University 0, Bethel University 4 - Game 1

St. John's University 4, Bethel University 5 - Game 2

Brendan Hemr had a 3-run HR for the Johnnies.

St. Cloud State University 3, Wayne State University 16

Ethan Krueger had a 3-run pinch-hit HR in the 6th for SCSU. Cael Kolacia got beat up for the Huskies, giving up 5 earned runs on 8 hits in just 2 innings pitched.

