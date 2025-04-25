The weather's finally FEELING more like biking weather across Central Minnesota. You may have noticed a lot more cyclists out and about, getting their first rides of the season in.

Before too long, it'll be time for the Tour of Saints bike ride from St. Joseph -- throughout that area of Stearns County -- and back to St. Joe.

The Tour of Saints organizers say "It's not a race. It's a heavenly little ride."

And it's true.

I've ridden in the Tour of Saints before, with its rolling hills, farms and woodlands. It's a nice ride on a Sunday morning.

And at 18, 35 or 50 miles, you can choose your own adventure.

Registration is underway now, and if you do it before May 1st, you'll save with Early Bird pricing.

IS THE TOUR OF SAINTS BIKE RIDE FOR YOU?

The ride is designed to provide something for everyone.

If you're worried about the bike ride distances, don't.

The 18-mile route uses the Lake Wobegon Trail between St. Joseph and Avon and back. And as you may know, the Wobegon Trail is a rail-to-trail route, so there are no hills. Organizers say the 18-mile route is perfect for families and folks who don't want to ride hills.

If you want longer routes PLUS some fun hills, try the 35- or 50-mile routes. Check the route maps for elevation changes for an idea of how hilly the routes are.

All the routes have rest stops with refreshments, like Cold Spring Bakery pastries, fresh fruit from area farms and orchards and more.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE 2025 TOUR OF SAINTS BIKE RIDE

Check-in begins 6:30 a.m. and the course is open at that time. You can roll-out any time between 6:30 and 8:30, although if you're riding the 50-mile route, you're urged to be on the road by 8 a.m. in order to complete your ride by closing time.

The course closes at 2 p.m.

That means the support system -- the volunteers, rest stops, sag wagons -- all are scheduled to close or end at 2 p.m.

REGISTER EARLY AND SAVE MONEY ON THE TOUR OF SAINTS BIKE RIDE 2025

Registering early allows organizers to plan for refreshments, volunteer resources and other ride needs.

Early bird registration ends May 1st, so if you want to save some cash, here are some tips.

Register now and save. Adult Ride Early Bird price is $40.85. Compare that to regular pricing of $50.

Join BikeMN and get a $5 discount for the Tour of Saints.

BUT 6:30 A.M. IS SOOO EARLY TO PACK UP AND GET TO ST. JOSEPH...

No worries.

Organizers have created Saturday night lodging at nearby St. John's University with dorms and apartments. That way, you can stay just a hop-skip-and-a-jump from the College of St. Benedict and get in the spirit of things Saturday evening.

And I personally think it's more affordable than getting a hotel room on a Saturday night.

PARTY AFTER THE RIDE

The finish this year is at Bad Habit Brewing where there will be treats and refreshments for purchase.