St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, March 22nd

SOFTBALL:

Wartburg College 5, College of St. Benedict 4 - Game 1

Bryn Ruhberg led the Bennies with a double and 3 RBI.

Wartburg College 4, College of St. Benedict 6 - Game 2

Once again Bryn Ruhberg led the way with a HR and 3 RBI. Lauren Freeberg also homered for St. Ben's.

BASEBALL

St. John's University 5, Union College 6

Owen Best had a home run and 3 RBI and Joe Becker had a double with 2 RBI for the Johnnies.

St. Cloud State University 1, University of Sioux Falls 3 - Game 1

St. Cloud State University 10, University of Sioux Falls 5 - Game 2

Eric Bello and Brayden Jacobson had 2 RBI apiece for the Huskies.

JR. HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsemen 1, Bismarck Bobcats 2

Hudson Blue scores for the goal for the Norsemen

Granite City Lumberjacks 4, Minnesota Moose 2 - Fraser Cup Playoffs

Easton Portner, TJ Lepisto, Caleb Alderson, and Dominic Thomas all scored for the Lumberjacks.

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

McNeese 62, Purdue 76

Arkansas 75, St. John's 66

Michigan 91, Texas A & M 79

Drake 64, Texas Tech 77

Creighton 70, Auburn 82

BYU 91, Wisconsin 89

Gonzaga 76, Houston 81

UCLA 58, Tennessee 67

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

Murray State 57, Iowa 92

Arkansas State 34, UConn 103

Green Bay 67, Alabama 81

Columbia 59, West Virginia 78

Vermont 55, NC State 75

FGCU 58, Oklahoma 81

UNCG 25, USC 71

SD State 74, Oklahoma State 68

Norfolk State 69, Maryland 82

Havard 50, MI State 64

Oregon State 49, UNC 70

MS State 59, California 46

Creighton 57, Illinois 66

George Mason 59, Florida St 94

W & M 61, Texas 105

San Diego State 48, LSU 103

