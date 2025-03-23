St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, March 22nd

PHOTO courtesy of Haley Jung/College of St. Benedict.

SOFTBALL:

Wartburg College 5, College of St. Benedict 4 - Game 1
Bryn Ruhberg led the Bennies with a double and 3 RBI.

Wartburg College 4, College of St. Benedict 6 - Game 2
Once again Bryn Ruhberg led the way with a HR and 3 RBI. Lauren Freeberg also homered for St. Ben's.

PHOTO courtesy of Graham Miller/St. John's University.
BASEBALL

St. John's University 5, Union College 6
Owen Best had a home run and 3 RBI and Joe Becker had a double with 2 RBI for the Johnnies.

St. Cloud State University 1, University of Sioux Falls 3 - Game 1

St. Cloud State University 10, University of Sioux Falls 5 - Game 2
Eric Bello and Brayden Jacobson had 2 RBI apiece for the Huskies.

JR. HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsemen 1, Bismarck Bobcats 2
Hudson Blue scores for the goal for the Norsemen

Granite City Lumberjacks 4, Minnesota Moose 2 - Fraser Cup Playoffs
Easton Portner, TJ Lepisto, Caleb Alderson, and Dominic Thomas all scored for the Lumberjacks.

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

McNeese 62, Purdue 76
Arkansas 75, St. John's 66
Michigan 91, Texas A & M 79
Drake 64, Texas Tech 77
Creighton 70, Auburn 82
BYU 91, Wisconsin 89
Gonzaga 76, Houston 81
UCLA 58, Tennessee 67

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

Murray State 57, Iowa 92
Arkansas State 34, UConn 103
Green Bay 67, Alabama 81
Columbia 59, West Virginia 78
Vermont 55, NC State 75
FGCU 58, Oklahoma 81
UNCG 25, USC 71
SD State 74, Oklahoma State 68
Norfolk State 69, Maryland 82
Havard 50, MI State 64
Oregon State 49, UNC 70
MS State 59, California 46
Creighton 57, Illinois 66
George Mason 59, Florida St 94
W & M 61, Texas 105
San Diego State 48, LSU 103

