St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Saturday, March 8th

St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Saturday, March 8th

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University.

BASEBALL

St. John's University 9, Concordia University-Wisconsin 3
Zach Heffman went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI for the Johnnies.

St. John's University 15, Concordia University-Wisconsin 16
St. John's was led by Brendan Hemr, who went 4 for 4 with 4 RBI, and Owen Best who was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI.

St. Cloud State University 8, Truman State 9 (10 Innings)
The Huskies had 7 different players with an RBI.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

HOCKEY

University of Minnesota-Duluth 3, St. Cloud State University 2
SCSU got goals from Gavyn Thoreson and Verner Miettinen.

BASKETBALL

Illinois Wesleyan 75, St. John's University 73 - NCAA D3 Tournament, Round 2

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers

Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games

The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.

Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis

Filed Under: st. cloud norsemen, St. Cloud State University, St. John's University
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON