St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Saturday, March 8th

BASEBALL

St. John's University 9, Concordia University-Wisconsin 3

Zach Heffman went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI for the Johnnies.

St. John's University 15, Concordia University-Wisconsin 16

St. John's was led by Brendan Hemr, who went 4 for 4 with 4 RBI, and Owen Best who was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI.

St. Cloud State University 8, Truman State 9 (10 Innings)

The Huskies had 7 different players with an RBI.

HOCKEY

University of Minnesota-Duluth 3, St. Cloud State University 2

SCSU got goals from Gavyn Thoreson and Verner Miettinen.

BASKETBALL

Illinois Wesleyan 75, St. John's University 73 - NCAA D3 Tournament, Round 2

