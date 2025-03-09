St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Saturday, March 8th
BASEBALL
St. John's University 9, Concordia University-Wisconsin 3
Zach Heffman went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI for the Johnnies.
St. John's University 15, Concordia University-Wisconsin 16
St. John's was led by Brendan Hemr, who went 4 for 4 with 4 RBI, and Owen Best who was 3 for 5 with 4 RBI.
St. Cloud State University 8, Truman State 9 (10 Innings)
The Huskies had 7 different players with an RBI.
Get our free mobile app
HOCKEY
University of Minnesota-Duluth 3, St. Cloud State University 2
SCSU got goals from Gavyn Thoreson and Verner Miettinen.
BASKETBALL
Illinois Wesleyan 75, St. John's University 73 - NCAA D3 Tournament, Round 2
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth.
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.
Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis