Johnnies Fall To Titans In Heartbreaking NCAA Tourney Loss

CHICAGO (WJON News) -- The St. John's Men's Basketball season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday night. The #7 ranked Johnnies lost in the 2nd round of the NCAA D3 Tournament to #9 Illinois Wesleyan 75-73.

The back and forth game came down to the end with the Titans' Karlo Colak hitting a shot with under one second to go to give Wesleyan the win. Blake Berg led the Johnnies with 22 points and Connor Schwob pulled down 10 boards.

Illinois Wesleyan advances to take on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Friday and St. John's ends the season with a 25-4 record.

