St. John’s Survives Nail Biter To Advance In NCAA D3 Tourney

PHOTO courtesy of Kyle Bridenhagen and St. John's University.

CHICAGO (WJON News) -- The St. John's Men's Basketball lives to fight another day. The Johnnies edged the University of Chicago 72-71 Friday night to advance in the NCAA Division 3 basketball tournament.

St. John's was able to overcome a 9-point deficit in the 2nd half and a last second shot to move on. The Maroons Thomas Kurowski was driving for the game winning bucket but the Johnnies Griffin Rushin was able to block the shot and seal the win for St. John's.

Ryan Thissen led the team with 15 points and Zach Longueville and Luke Healy had 13 points apiece. St. John's will take on Illinois Wesleyan in the 2nd round at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History

