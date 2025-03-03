Johnnies Basketball To Battle Phoenix In 1st Rd. of NCAA Tourney
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- St. John's University Men's Basketball team will start their journey to the NCAA Division III Championship in the Windy City. The Johnnies will be the visiting team when they take on the University of Chicago Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
The Phoenix earned an at-large birth after finishing tied for third place in the University Athletic Association with an 18-7 record. St. John's is 2-0 all time against Chicago, beating them in 2008 and again in 2010.
If the Johnnies win, they will take on the winner of Illinois Wesleyan and Bethany Lutheran on Saturday. The Division III Championship game will take place on March 22nd.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli