Johnnies Basketball To Battle Phoenix In 1st Rd. of NCAA Tourney

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- St. John's University Men's Basketball team will start their journey to the NCAA Division III Championship in the Windy City. The Johnnies will be the visiting team when they take on the University of Chicago Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of St. John's University PHOTO courtesy of St. John's University loading...

The Phoenix earned an at-large birth after finishing tied for third place in the University Athletic Association with an 18-7 record. St. John's is 2-0 all time against Chicago, beating them in 2008 and again in 2010.

PHOTO courtesy of Graham Miller/St. John's University. PHOTO courtesy of Graham Miller/St. John's University. loading...

If the Johnnies win, they will take on the winner of Illinois Wesleyan and Bethany Lutheran on Saturday. The Division III Championship game will take place on March 22nd.

