MEN'S BASKETBALL

Carlton College 59, St. John's University 74 - MIAC Championship

The Johnnies win the MIAC Title led by Conner Schwob's double-double of 12 points and 10 boards. The Johnnies also got 12 points apiece from Ryan Thissen, and Luke Healy. St. John's gets an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament and will find out who they play on Monday when the field of 64 is announced.

BASEBALL

St. Cloud State University 20, Adams State 3

Wyatt Tweet knocked in 5 runs, and Wilmis Castro 4 to lead the Huskies in game one.

St. Cloud State University 1, Adams State 5

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 2, University of Denver 1

Daimon Gardner and Verner Miettinen scored for the Huskies.

SOFTBALL

College of St. Benedict 3, Redlands 11

College of St. Benedict 5, Alma College 1

Olivia Wallace threw six innings allowing only one run and one hit to get the win.

St. Cloud State University 14, West Virginia-Wesleyan 0

Bethany Weiss went 4-5 with 5 RBI, a triple and a HR and Emma Eickhoff pitched a six inning shutout giving up only four hits and striking out six for the Huskies.

St. Cloud State University 8, Dominican 3

SCSU was led by Sydney Roe who went 3-4 with 5 RBI.

JR. HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 1, North Iowa Bulls 4

Bronson Hunt scored the only goal for the Norsemen.

Willmar Warhawks 0, Granite City Lumberjacks 4

Patty Dunaiski had two goals and Parker Comstock and Dominic Thomas score for Granite City.

