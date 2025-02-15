St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, February 15

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 74, Augustana University 60

Jada Eggebrecht had 21 points, and Alana Zarneke had 20 points to lead the Huskies.

College of St. Benedict 62, Gustavus Adolphus College 73

Olivia Boily had 13 points and Lauren Arnold had 12 points for the Bennies.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Augustana University 62, St. Cloud State University 72

Lucas Morgan led the way with 21 points, and Nate Dahl chipped in 13 points.

St. John's University 62, Gustavus Adolphus College 66

Ryan Thissen had 16 points, Zach Longueville and Blake Berg had 11 points eash for the Johnnies whose 16 game win streak came to an end.

Get our free mobile app

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

University of Minnesota 2, St. Cloud State University 1

Emma Gentry had SCSU's lone goal.

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. John's University 4, Augsburg University 1

Jacob McPartland, Parker Gnos, Spencer Rudrud, and Sam Berry scored for the Johnnies. SJU earned a weekend sweep over Augsburg.

JR HOCKEY

North Iowa Bulls 0, St. Cloud Norsemen 4

Alex Sandhu, Sam Crane, Kyle Miller, and Vinny Hart scored for St. Cloud.

Granite City Lumberjacks 5, Willmar WarHawks 0

Brady Moore had two goals and Seth Terhell, Parker Comstock and Coltin Johnson all scored for the Jacks.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history. Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman