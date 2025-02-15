St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, February 15
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud State University 74, Augustana University 60
Jada Eggebrecht had 21 points, and Alana Zarneke had 20 points to lead the Huskies.
College of St. Benedict 62, Gustavus Adolphus College 73
Olivia Boily had 13 points and Lauren Arnold had 12 points for the Bennies.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Augustana University 62, St. Cloud State University 72
Lucas Morgan led the way with 21 points, and Nate Dahl chipped in 13 points.
St. John's University 62, Gustavus Adolphus College 66
Ryan Thissen had 16 points, Zach Longueville and Blake Berg had 11 points eash for the Johnnies whose 16 game win streak came to an end.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
University of Minnesota 2, St. Cloud State University 1
Emma Gentry had SCSU's lone goal.
MEN'S HOCKEY
St. John's University 4, Augsburg University 1
Jacob McPartland, Parker Gnos, Spencer Rudrud, and Sam Berry scored for the Johnnies. SJU earned a weekend sweep over Augsburg.
JR HOCKEY
North Iowa Bulls 0, St. Cloud Norsemen 4
Alex Sandhu, Sam Crane, Kyle Miller, and Vinny Hart scored for St. Cloud.
Granite City Lumberjacks 5, Willmar WarHawks 0
Brady Moore had two goals and Seth Terhell, Parker Comstock and Coltin Johnson all scored for the Jacks.
