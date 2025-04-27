St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, April 26th

BASEBALL:

Augsburg University 0, St. John's University 2 - Game 1

Carter Theisen tossed 7 innings of shutout ball, giving up only 4 hits and striking out 2 for the Johnnies.

Augsburg University 3, St. John's University 13 - Game 2

Joe Becker went 4 for 6 with a HR and 4 RBI to lead St. John's.

St. Cloud State University 6, Minot State University 2 - Game 1

Brady Nelson threw 6.1 innings, giving up both runs on six hits and striking out 4 with 3 walks for the Huskies.

St. Cloud State University 11, Minot State University 3 - Game 2

Liam Moreno had an HR and 2 RBI, and Ethan Navratil had an HR and 3 RBI to pace SCSU.

Get our free mobile app

SOFTBALL:

St. Cloud State University 4, Minot State University 1 - Game 1

Macey Clark pitched a 7-inning complete game, allowing just the one run on one hit with 8 strikeouts.

St. Cloud State University 3, Minot State University 1 - Game 2

Emma Eickhoff threw 5 innings, allowing the one earned run with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts, and Brooke Holmes homered for SCSU.

College of St. Scholastica 2, College of St. Benedict 7 - Game 1

Cat Smetana and Olivia Van Hout both tripled in the game for St. Ben's.

College of St. Scholastica 2, College of St. Benedict 13 - Game 2

Cat Smetana had a double and a triple and Megan Erickson tripled for the Bennies.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard