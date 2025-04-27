St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, April 26th
BASEBALL:
Augsburg University 0, St. John's University 2 - Game 1
Carter Theisen tossed 7 innings of shutout ball, giving up only 4 hits and striking out 2 for the Johnnies.
Augsburg University 3, St. John's University 13 - Game 2
Joe Becker went 4 for 6 with a HR and 4 RBI to lead St. John's.
St. Cloud State University 6, Minot State University 2 - Game 1
Brady Nelson threw 6.1 innings, giving up both runs on six hits and striking out 4 with 3 walks for the Huskies.
St. Cloud State University 11, Minot State University 3 - Game 2
Liam Moreno had an HR and 2 RBI, and Ethan Navratil had an HR and 3 RBI to pace SCSU.
SOFTBALL:
St. Cloud State University 4, Minot State University 1 - Game 1
Macey Clark pitched a 7-inning complete game, allowing just the one run on one hit with 8 strikeouts.
St. Cloud State University 3, Minot State University 1 - Game 2
Emma Eickhoff threw 5 innings, allowing the one earned run with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts, and Brooke Holmes homered for SCSU.
College of St. Scholastica 2, College of St. Benedict 7 - Game 1
Cat Smetana and Olivia Van Hout both tripled in the game for St. Ben's.
College of St. Scholastica 2, College of St. Benedict 13 - Game 2
Cat Smetana had a double and a triple and Megan Erickson tripled for the Bennies.
