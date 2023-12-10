SCSU’s UnBeaten Conference Streak Ends

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- St. Cloud State’s unbeaten conference streak came to an end on Saturday, well sort of. The Huskies and Mavericks game ended in a 2-2 tie but the University of Nebraska-Omaha won the shoot-out 1-0 to get the extra conference point. Isak Posch made his first career start in net for the Huskies and was solid, making 31 saves. Grant Ahcan and Kyler Kupka scored for SCSU, who takes on Bemidji next on December 29th and 31st.

-- The University of Minnesota skated to a 1-1 tie with Ohio State on Saturday. The Buckeyes took the early lead in the first period but Aaron Huglen scored for the Gophers in the second to tie things up. After a scoreless third and overtime, the game went to s a shootout. Ohio State would take the shootout 1-0 to gain the extra conference point.

--The Johnnies couldn’t muster much against the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday losing 5-1. Milwaukee would score four times on their first eight shots in the first period. Raiders goalie Austin Schwab would make 30 saves in shutting down St. John’s offense. St. John’s loan goal would come from Jack Wandmacker in the third period to avoid the shutout. The two schools play again at 2:00 p.m. today.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- The Wisconsin Badgers proved to be too much for the Gophers on Saturday taking the game 5-1. After a scoreless first period the Maroon and Gold would take a 1-0 lead in the second on a goal by Josefin Bouveng, Wisconsin would tie the game halfway through the period and then open the floodgates with 4 additional unanswered goals. With the goal, Bouveng extended her point streak to 9 games.

-- The Huskies rebounded nicely from Friday night’s loss and took down the University of Minnesota-Duluth 5-1 Saturday. The Huskies had five different players score including Taylor Larson netting her first as a Husky. Sanni Ahola made 35 saves in the win for SCSU. The Huskies are off until an exhibition game against the University of St. Thomas on January 6th.

-- The Bennies continued their pounding of the University of Dubuque from Friday by picking up a 6-0 win on Saturday. St. Ben’s got goals from six different players, and sophomore Donelle Decker earned her first career shutout in goal. St. Benedict’s improved to 5-4-2 on the year.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- The Gophers continue to dominate non-conference opponents with a 77-57 win over Florida Gulf Coast. They had four players score in double digits and were led by Joshua Ola-Joseph career-high 17 points. Mike Mitchell Jr. had 14 points, Isaiah Ihnen had 13, and Cam Christie for the Maroon and Gold. The team improved to 7-3 overall and are 1-1 in Big Ten play.

-- SCSU lost a tough one Saturday falling 65-64 to Minnesota State University-Moorhead. Joe Mutimer led the way for the Huskies with 17 points. Luke Taylor added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Matt Willert had 15 points. The Huskies take on the University of Mary on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. in Bismarck.

-- St. John’s clobbered Macalester College 101-79 to improve to 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the MIAC. The game was tight early on until the Johnnies went on a 28-8 run in the first half and never looked back. Coby Gold led the way with 22 points, Caleb Williams had 15, and Noah Shannon had 14 points for SJU. The team will next take on Nazareth and Mount Union on the 19th and 20th.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- St. Cloud State lost their second game of the weekend falling to Minnesota State University-Moorhead 57-48. The Huskies would be led in scoring by Jasmine Litt with 11 points, and Morgan Draheim, and Jada Eggebrecht would each chip in 9 points. SCSU falls to 5-3 on the season.

-- The College of St. Benedict topped Macalester College 66-58 on Saturday. Macalester would take the early lead thanks in part to some cold early shooting by the Bennies who started the game 4-16 in the first quarter. They would bounce back and go up by 10 points by halftime, and then essentially hold pat with Macalester in the second half to take the game. The Bennies got 11 points from Kira Young, and 10 points each from Carla Meyer and Sophia Jonas.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Rochester Grizzlies 5-0 to earn their 18th win of the year. The Lumberjacks got two goals from Easton Portner and one goal each from Parker Comstock, Connor Miller, and Jack Louko.

-- The Aberdeen Wings took down the St. Cloud Norsemen 4-3 to earn the weekend sweep. The Norsemen got one goal apiece from Kyle Miller, Michael Coleman, and Gavin Gunderson. St. Cloud will travel to Bismarck next weekend to take on the Bobcats.

