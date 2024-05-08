It’s Tea For Two With The Weekender
Looks like some sunshine and warm temps this weekend. There is more to do then just the opening of fishing weekend and Mother's Day. Take advantage of the nice weather to get out and about with some of these other fun activities in The Weekender. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Garden Party TeaLittle Falls
You can take part in an old-fashioned garden party. Enjoy hot tea with an assortment of sandwiches, scones, and sweets. There will also be a mimosa bar will with both alcoholic and nonalcoholic sparkling drinks available for purchase. All on the grounds of the Historic Linden Hill mansion in Little Falls. There is a $30 cost to attend.
Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
- 2
Free Plane Rides for KidsSt. Cloud
Kids can learn about airplanes, and get a free airplane ride. They will get to meet their pilot, get an orientation on how a plane works, get free training material to take home, and check out a flight simulator, and radio-controlled aircraft all before going up for a 15 - 20-minute plane ride. The event is FREE for children ages 8 to 17 but preregistration is required. The event is at the St. Cloud Regional Airport, look for the Young Eagles Banner for the door to enter at Hanger 2. Sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 551.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to Noon.
- 3
Cinco De Mayo FestivalRockville
Get your Cinco De Mayo in a week later with this fun festival in Rockville. There will be street tacos, corn on the cob, Hibiscus, and Horchata (Rice) waters. Plus, a bounce house, bingo for kids and adults, a piñata, and music. The event is held at the Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville and will move indoors in inclement weather. Cash only.
Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- 4
Youth Pick, Paint and PotSt. Cloud
Your kids can get their summer green thumb ready at Scheel's Youth Pick, Paint and Pot event. Kids ages 5 to 15 will get to pick a flower/plant pot, decorate it, plant a flower in their pot, and then bring it home to watch it grow. FREE event but spots are limited. The 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. slots are full/sold out but there is room at the Noon and 1:00 p.m. times yet.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Cloud Scheel's.
- 5
Spring Bird WalkLittle Falls
Take a stroll on the crushed granite surface Platte River trail to see songbirds, waterfowl, and shorebirds. All birding levels are welcome, no experience is necessary, and binoculars are available to borrow! The event is free and open to the public. Wear your walking shoes. It is a FREE event.
Saturday at 8:00 a.m.(walk will be about 2 hours) at the Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.