It’s Tea For Two With The Weekender

Your kids can get their summer green thumb ready at Scheel's Youth Pick, Paint and Pot event. Kids ages 5 to 15 will get to pick a flower/plant pot, decorate it, plant a flower in their pot, and then bring it home to watch it grow. FREE event but spots are limited. The 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. slots are full/sold out but there is room at the Noon and 1:00 p.m. times yet.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Cloud Scheel's.