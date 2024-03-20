It’s Time To Get Your Game On With The Weekender

It&#8217;s Time To Get Your Game On With The Weekender

The Weekender has a fever and the only cure is more Pac-Man. There are a couple of fun video game-themed events to check out this weekend, plus a huge motorcycle show, a free concert, and a swap meet. Everything is indoors so you can stay warm while still getting out to have some fun. If you want your event included in The Weekender email us here.

  • 1

    35th Annual Donnie Smith Bike Show

    River Centre - St. Paul

    Check out over 150,000 square feet of custom choppers, retro bobbers, and unique motorcycles. The show will feature over 35 classes and 20 custom bikes in the new showcase. Plus vendors selling goods and accessories There is also the Chopper Class Challenge where students from Minnesota will compete in designing a custom bike from donated parts, and the finished bikes will be available to buy.  And if that is not enough, there will be a 45,000-square-foot swap meet taking place too. Cost is $20. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.  Hours are:

    SAT:  9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

    SUN: 10:00 a.m.  – 5:00 p.m.

  • 2

    Pac-Man Tournament

    Back Shed Brewing - St. Cloud

    Tournaments on Tap is bringing Pac-Man vs. to Back Shed Brewing for a fun gaming tournament. Teams of four will compete for points in the 80s classic video game. Participants will earn points by eating dots as Pac-Man or by catching Pac-Man as a Ghost.  That’s right players will get to play as Ghosts to try and catch Pac-Man, what everyone has always wanted to do. The tournament is FREE.

    SUN: 1:00 p.m.

  • 3

    Lost Evidence

    Keller Bar - St. Cloud

    If you like 90s music the Keller Bar is the place to be on Saturday night. The group Lost Evidence will play cover songs from your favorite 90s bands like Nirvana, The Cranberries, 4 Non-Blondes, and more, plus mix in some of their original tunes as well. It is a 21 and over show but FREE to attend.

    SAT: 10:00 p.m.

  • 4

    Video Game Swap Meet

    East Side VFW Post 4847 - St. Cloud

    Are you looking for that rare old/retro video game, or maybe just a replacement copy for that favorite video game you wore out? Then head over to the Video Game Swap meet to see over  20 vendors selling retro and modern video games and more.

    SAT:  12:00 p.m.

  • 5

    12th Annual St. Cloud Agate Swap Meet

    Best Western Kelly Inn - St. Cloud

    Check out more than 30 vendors featuring agates, rocks, gems, crystals, and more on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

