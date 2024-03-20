It’s Time To Get Your Game On With The Weekender

1

Check out over 150,000 square feet of custom choppers, retro bobbers, and unique motorcycles. The show will feature over 35 classes and 20 custom bikes in the new showcase. Plus vendors selling goods and accessories There is also the Chopper Class Challenge where students from Minnesota will compete in designing a custom bike from donated parts, and the finished bikes will be available to buy. And if that is not enough, there will be a 45,000-square-foot swap meet taking place too. Cost is $20. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Hours are:

SAT: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

SUN: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.