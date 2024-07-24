Go For The Gold With The Weekender
If you are looking to get out of town for the weekend there is Rib Fest in the Twin Cities, Art in the Park in Alexandria, Kolacky Days in Montgomery, or All Pints North Summer Brew Fest in Duluth. If you want something more local, The Weekender has you covered. See the fun list of things in St. Cloud or nearby. If you want your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Summer Splash OlympixSt. Cloud
Are you and your kids looking forward to the Olympics? Your kids can get a taste of them at the Summer Splash Olympix in Seberger Park. Kids can try their hand at numerous races and mini-summer games and then cool off in the splash pad afterward. There is a $2.25 admission to take part.
Saturday: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- 2
Cold Spring Hometown Pride DaysCold Spring
There are still a few town festivals to take in this summer. Cold Springs’s Hometown Pride Days is this weekend with a load of fun activities planned. On Thursday there is the Friend of the Library Book Sale and the City Wide Garage Sale. Friday has the Painting Pals Art Show, Medallion Hunt, Bingo Tent, Bean Bag Tournament, and more. Things wrap up on Saturday with a Car Show from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Red River Run, and the Quilt Show to name a few. Use the link to see the full schedule of fun activities.
Thursday - Saturday
- 3
Project 37 - Music ShowSt. Cloud
A special 37th show for Project 37 at The Shed. Three bands will perform and you can skate at the Shed’s private indoor skate part. Project 37 is an all ages & sober music program that provides safe and sober spaces for all ages to enjoy and perform music.
The three bands playing are:
GLENCIRCLE: a Midwest grunge band, MY KID BANANA brings their skate-pop punk from St. Paul, and it wraps up with LOST ISLAND SOCIETY who play ska, reggae, and indie.
3 bands for just a $5 cover charge, and the cover charge goes towards them bringing in future acts. You can skate during the show for an additional $15 and you are required to sign a waiver. If you are not familiar with The Shed, it is located in the same building as Backwards Bread Company on Southway Drive.
Saturday: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- 4
The Art of Being, Becoming, and BelongingSt. Cloud
Sign up to make your own musical instrument with the St. Cloud Public Library. They are hosting a series of events of easy, creative activities to help people feel less alone and more connected. On Saturday you will have a chance to make one of three different instruments: clay shakers, rattles, and rain sticks. Space is limited to 35 people so use the link to register ahead of time. It is filling up fast so sign up today.
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- 5
Art Around the WorldLittle Falls
Little Falls is the place to be on Friday as you head up north to the cabin for Great River Arts’ Art Around the World. There will be food samples, live music, and different art activities including Swedish Dala Art and watercolor postcards.
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.