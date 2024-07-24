Go For The Gold With The Weekender

3

A special 37th show for Project 37 at The Shed. Three bands will perform and you can skate at the Shed’s private indoor skate part. Project 37 is an all ages & sober music program that provides safe and sober spaces for all ages to enjoy and perform music.

The three bands playing are:

GLENCIRCLE: a Midwest grunge band, MY KID BANANA brings their skate-pop punk from St. Paul, and it wraps up with LOST ISLAND SOCIETY who play ska, reggae, and indie.

3 bands for just a $5 cover charge, and the cover charge goes towards them bringing in future acts. You can skate during the show for an additional $15 and you are required to sign a waiver. If you are not familiar with The Shed, it is located in the same building as Backwards Bread Company on Southway Drive.

Saturday: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.