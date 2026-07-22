Glen Frey famously said the Heat Is On, and he would be right for this weekend; hmmm, that may have been a different kind of heat. Anyway, the weather should provide opportunities for both outdoor and indoor fun, barring any smoky days.

It could be a fun day for a picnic of the normal kind or an unusual kind (see below), but you may want to make it a picnic breakfast to avoid the hotness. Show me potato salad!

Don't forget about Badges and Bobbers at Lake George on Saturday for the kids.

READ MORE: St. Cloud Kids Fish Alongside Police And Firefighters At Lake George

If you want to stay cool, there are always some good movies to check out. Word on the Street is Christopher Nolan's latest, The Odyssey, is superb. The Weekender has you covered below with a few more opportunities for some weekend fun.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Older BMX riders, get your gear ready for an event just for you. The BMX is Dead Jam at the St. Cloud Skate Park is geared towards riders over 30. There will be a session at the park and then a possible street ride. Plus contests and prizes for the best trick, longest fakie, longest nose manual, and rider of the day. A fun day out in the sun to show off your skills and meet up with like-minded riders. While the event is more for riders over 30, younger people are still welcome to attend.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images

Adults looking for a break from the kiddies can take part in a fun two-day event in Foley. Music in the Vineyard at Northern Hollow Winery in Foley will have two great nights of music. Friday features Naked Cowboys from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Saturday expands on the good time with the Mixed Drink Band from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, a Hog Roast from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and then Derek Jones performing at 7:00 pm. And of course you can have some wine while you kick back and enjoy. It costs $10 for Friday, and $20 for Saturday. The hog roast is an additional $15, and you can add that on at checkout.

Friday: 6:00 – 9:00 p..m

Saturday: 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Lionel Hesry on Unsplash Lionel Hesry on Unsplash

If you love searching for rusty gold, and you love getting a deal, then the 9th Annual Rusty Pick-Nic is for you. The Rusty Pick in Waite Park will celebrate the annual event with an outdoor flea market, a 20% off storewide sale, free food, and more. Find those treasures, from rare record albums to art, and of course, knick-knacks. Free to attend.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Big Bounce The Big Bounce

You and the kids can bounce your way to a great time over the next two weekends at the Mall of America. The Big Bounce is back with over 50,000 square feet of inflatable fun! The attraction features seven massive inflatables like The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Giant, Sport Slam, and airSpace. Plus, food trucks, family-friendly entertainment, and more. Bounce around for a while, head inside to cool off and shop, then bounce back out and do it again. The cost for a 3-hour pass is $35 for kids, $45 for adults, and $5 for non-bouncers. The Big Bounce House will be located in the east parking lot.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

You can get fresh ink and more at Minnesota’s Premier tattooing event this weekend. TattooFest invades the River Centre in St. Paul for three days of all things tattoo. There will be over 300 tattoo artists on hand showing off their work and competing in contests with 20 categories. It will also feature reality tattoo stars and live tattooing on site. Plus, a world’s worst tattoo contest where the winner will get a free tattoo removal session, and a vendor’s oddity and clothing market. It is a family-friendly event. The cost is $30 per day, or you can get a weekend pass for $65.

Friday: 1:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.