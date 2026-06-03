Battlecat, Man-At-Arms, Skeletor, Teela, He-Man, and the whole gang are back on the big screen this weekend. Head out to the theater to take in the flick and relive the magic of Eternia. It has got to be better than the Dolph Lundgren movie from 1987 right?

If movies are not your thing, there is so much going on in and around St. Cloud for this Weekender. For the kids, there is the Great River Children's Museum's Forces in Motion show in conjunction with the Science Museum.

What about the Glory Days Festival in Richmond, or the Car Show at the Stearns County History Museum?

READ MORE: Glory Days Festival Aims to Help Fund New Sports Complex

If you are a music fan, Rock the Riverside in Sauk Rapids kicks off on Thursday, and the Little River Band comes to town at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Saturday.

If that is not enough for you, check out the Weekender's picks below for some fun out and about for your couple days off.

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The Jan Baz Circus Performs In Islamabad Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images loading...

Get a jump on your weekend on Thursday under the big top. The Great Pages Circus is back for two fun days at the Sauk Rapids Sports Arena. The show brings in international acts like aerial, juggling, and clowns. Not to mention camels, ponies, and hoses. And don’t forget about the Globe of Death motorcycle mayhem. Tickets are $20 each, but kids 12 and under can get in free with a paid adult. Additional kids are $5 each. Kids over 12 are $10. Tip: watch for free tickets for kids 12 and under at area businesses like True’s Pizza (while available).

Thursday: 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:30 p.m & 7:30 p.m.

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Become part of a team and a real-life arcade game at this fun benefit tourney on Friday. Scheels at Crossroads Center is once again hosting a Human Foosball Tournament and Grill Fest. The event will benefit the United Way’s Kick Summer Hunger Food Drive. Put your team together and take part in the tourney, or just head over and check out the Woodsman Axe Throwing, visit area mascots, and sample some great food as part of the Grill Fest. $250 per team to participate in the tournament. Anyone who drops off a food donation will be entered into a chance to get a $250 Scheels gift card. Free to attend if you are not going to play in the tourney.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. - Noon

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Take in some great food and music while helping a local business celebrate a milestone. Join the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park for its Jam into Summer Music Fest. The event will have five bands take the stage for entertainment. The music fest is to celebrate the Ultimate’s 40th Anniversary.

Saturday: 2:00 – 10:30 p.m.

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It’s all aboard to St. Paul this weekend for a 100th Anniversary celebration. Union Depot’s Train Days and Music Fest is extra special in 2026, celebrating a century of fun and history. There will be large-scale model train displays, rail-themed vendors, a kids’ zone, and the new music fest at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday featuring local artists. Free to attend.

Saturday: Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

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Take in a fun, creative experience at Swede Hollow Park in St. Paul for its Art in the Hollow Show. They will have paintings, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, and more. Plus, there will be activities such as face painting, mural demonstrations, and live performances. Free to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

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READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker