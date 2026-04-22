A week has passed, and it is time to start making some plans for your weekend. The Weekender is here, as always, to help you out with some fun ideas. We have already told you about the country band Lonestar playing at the Grand Casino Event Center in Onamia:

READ MORE: Lonestar’s Latest Tour Promises a Memorable Musical Journey

Or, how about the St. Cloud Municipal Band's "Heroic Music" concert on Thursday night at Tech High School:

READ MORE: Municipal Band Celebrates Heroes with Spring Concert

If you are not a music fan, there is still plenty of things to do, like the Scar Roller Dolls match at River's Edge Convention Center, or the 27th Annual Fruit at the Finish Triathlon at St. John's University. Not to mention, the Whitney Superdraft softball tournament in St. Cloud.

Check out The Weekender below for our top picks of things to do in and around St. Cloud for this weekend.

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In the 70s and 80s, we were told “reading is fundamental,” and Cap’n O.J. Readmore introduced us to famous literary characters. On Saturday, you can recapture the fun of reading with Independent Book Store Day at Books Revisited in downtown St. Cloud. The shop will have 20% off storewide, signed exclusive books and merchandise only available at independent sellers, and complimentary refreshments. You will be able to pick up your Bookstore Roadmap, too, to plan a day out of book adventure much like Cap’n Readmore himself.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

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Take in the battle in the squared circle of a different kind on Friday at a fun-filled event for the whole family. The Micro-Wrestling Federation will invade the River’s Edge Convention Center with crazy action as they body slam, headlock, bear hug, and more in epic battles to reign supreme. All the wrestlers are under five feet tall. There will be two single matches, a Micro Brawl, and a Micro Rumble. You can stay after the show to meet the stars and get autographs. The cost is $25.00 for any remaining tickets.

Friday: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

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Make a one-of-a-kind stone for your outdoor garden or landscaping at the Rock and Art Shop in St. Cloud on Saturday. The store is hosting a Garden Stone Workshop where you will learn to create a stepping stone using natural rock, glass, and Lake Superior agates. You will design your pattern, choose your stones, and create your one-of-a-kind landscaping item. There will also be snacks and giveaways. The cost is $60, and space is limited, so pre-registration is required. Use the link in the header to register.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

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You can learn more about holistic mind, body, and spirit wellness and witches at two events on Saturday. First, check out the Soul & Synergy Expo at Iron Street Distillery in St. Cloud. They will have over 30 vendors showcasing everything from psychic readings to metaphysical merchandise. $5 entry fee to attend. After that, you can head over to Twin Flame Crystal and Witchery for its Indulge in Magick Expo. They will have vendors with new products and insight, plus workshops on potion pendants, spell candles, psychic readings, and more. The expo is free to attend, but the workshops do cost $20. Vendors and Readers will be located in Arroy - Thai & Filipino Restaurant, along with appetizers and beverages for purchase. Workshops will be located in Twin Flame - Crystals & Witchery. Use this link for registration for the workshops.

Saturday: 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Soul & Synergy Expo

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Magick Expo

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It is never too early to start thinking reduce, reuse, and renew with garage sales. Find a wide array of new-to-you items at the annual Bethlehem Lutheran Church Rummage Sale in St. Cloud on Saturday. The huge sale will have home & garden goods, plants, collectibles, puzzles, games, books, toys, antiques, and more. They do say there will not be any clothing items. Plus, fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and coffee to purchase as well. If you like to take a chance, stop in at Noon for the Bag Sale.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you. Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud