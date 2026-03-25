Spring has sprung, and the Weekender is ready to get out and have some fun in the warmer temps. As the nicer weather moves in, the number of events ramps up all around the state. We have already told you about the annual Bloody Mary Crawl in downtown St. Cloud:

READ MORE: Sip And Sample Your Way Through St. Cloud’s Best Spots

There is also the MN Women's Mystery Book Signing to catch some great local authors in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon for you reading buffs.

READ MORE: Join The ‘Mystery Author Tour’ For An Interactive Experience

More and more spring and summer events will be coming soon, so be sure to check out the Weekender every Wednesday for ideas to get you the fam out and about on your days off. Check out the Weekender's top ideas for this week below.

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Get a sweet taste of spring this week, both with the weather and at an annual event. St. John’s Abbey and University will host its annual Maple Syrup Festival on Saturday. It is fun for the whole family with sap collection, syrup cooking, and the making of delicious hot maple syrup sundaes. The festival has been going on since 1942. Cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for children 4 – 17, free for kids 3 and under.

Saturday: Noon – 4:00 p.m.

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It’s not too early to get the kids ready for Easter with some fun Easter Egg Hunts around the area. You can hit Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Coborn’s in Sartell also has a fun Easter Egg Hunt in the store starting at 9:00 a.m. with over 2,000 eggs and demo stations throughout the store starting at 10:00 a.m. with ideas for your Easter Celebration. Plus, check out the YMCA’s Easter Egg Swim over the next two weekends. On Sunday, North Star Gymnastics will have a fundraiser hunt at the North Crest Kids Activity Center from Noon to 3:00 p.m. They will have an open gym, photos with the Easter Bunny, kids' activities, hot dogs, and more, all for $10.

Saturday: 11:30 – 3:00 p.m. (see above)

Sunday: Noon – 3:00 p.m. (see above)

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Learn how to create some fun, colorful coasters that you can then bring home. Join Pantown Brewing for their mosaic coasters class as local artist Laura Ruprecht walks you through how to design and decorate wooden coaster bases into a gleaming gem with recycled glass tiles/crystals. Because the adhesive needs time to cure, you will go home with a grout kit and cork backers to finish your creation later. No experience is necessary, but they do ask that you pre-register. It costs $72.00.

Friday: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

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Motorcycle fans can check out custom bikes and more at the 37th Annual Donnie Smith Bike Show at the St. Paul River Centre. There will be over 150,000 square feet of the best baggers, custom choppers, unique bikes, and more. There will also be a vendor market along with biking celebrities like Donnie Smith himself, Neil Ryan, and more on hand to chat with. The Antique Motorcycle Club of America will be there as well, showing off classic Harleys, Indians, and foreign bikes. The cost is $20 at the door.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

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You can check out a ton of great art at an annual event on Sunday. The 81st Cultivated Art Show will take place at Burroughs Community School in Minneapolis on Sunday. It will have over 60 artists showcasing their talent in jewelry, clay, wood, glass, painting, and more. The artwork on display will be available to purchase if you see something you like. The event is Free to attend.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker