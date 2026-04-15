We are still on the roller coaster ride of temperatures this spring, but while this weekend is supposed to be on the cooler side again, that doesn't mean you can't head out and have some fun. If you are looking to stay indoors, there is St. John's Prep's version of the Broadway show Hadestown showing at the Humphrey Theatre on the campus of St. John's University. Or how about GREAT's production of Frozen at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

READ MORE: Teen Performers Bring Hadestown to Life at St. John’s Prep

For those a bit more adventurous, head out to your favorite local music shop and wait in line for those precious Record Store Day titles on Saturday.

READ MORE: Record Store Day Brings Joy and Connection To Music Lovers

And, if you want to be outdoors, don't forget about the Earth Day Marathon in Downtown St. Cloud.

The Weekender has you covered with five more ideas for things to get you moving, shaking, and having a grand weekend of a time. Check out the list below.

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The whole family can cast into a good time at an annual event at Crossroads Center. Fish Fest returns to Scheels on Saturday. The festival will have fun for all with Minnow Racing, Create-a-lure, and more. Plus, for the hardcore fishing fans, there are seminars with Tom Boley and Danny Thompson of Garmin, and Andy Peterson with Hummingbird. You can also check out the latest in gear and techniques. Fish Fest is Free to attend. There is a $25 charge to attend any of the seminars, but you get a $25 gift card to Scheels back, so they are a win all the way around.

Friday: 6:30 p.m. (Josh Douglas Seminar only).

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

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Shop, relax, and maybe have an adult beverage all at the same time on Saturday. Join Northern Hollow Winery in Foley for their Sip & Shop Craft Fair. Check out one-of-a-kind goods from dozens of vendors in all forms of art. You can purchase some wine to sip while you stroll, looking for gifts or just enjoying the day. Free to attend to check out the crafts, but you do need to purchase the wine if you desire to have some while there.

Saturday: Noon – 4:00 p.m.

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It is more than just shopping excitement all week long at the Mall of America. Check out the big top at MOA as the Royal Canadian Circus kicks off its 2026 North American tour. The circus features a dynamic blend of Mongolian acrobats, trapeze artists, illusionists, and comedy. Don’t forget about the Motorcycle Stunt Team and two-time Guinness Book Record holder Tulga the Strongman. And, not to worry, you can get great circus/carnival food too at the pre-show experience, along with face painting, photo ops, and interactive fun for all. General admission starts at $35, and there are V.I.P. upgrades available, as well.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Noon, 4:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

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Check out all kinds of sports cards and collectibles with the return of the annual Minnesota Card Show to the River Centre in St. Paul. The show will have over 100,000 square feet filled with sports cards, Pokémon, collectibles, and memorabilia. Plus, get autographs from the likes of current Minnesota Twin Kody Clemens, and former World Series members Kent Hrbek, Chuck Knoblauch, and Juan Berenguer. With over 610 dealer tables from vendors across the country, there is something for everyone. General Daily admission is $15, and there are V.I.P. 4-Days passes available for $135 and $75 as well.

Thursday: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

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Get into all things creepy and crawly at a fun, free event on Saturday. Join the University of Minnesota’s Department of Entomology as they present the Great MINNSECT Show at the St. Paul Student Center. There will be insect-themed games, crafts, food and presentations from insect experts. Oh, and of course, live insects and giant insect-themed displays. Did I mention it is Free to attend?

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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