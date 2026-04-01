Dive Into Easter Fun in Minnesota this Weekender
Easter Weekend is here, so there is no shortage of fun at your house with kids looking for baskets, family gatherings, and those delicious Easter brunches. If you have no family plans and are looking for something to do there is always the Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl:
READ MORE: Discover Local Artists At St. Cloud’s Annual Art Crawl
There is also comedy all weekend at the Red Carpet Nightclub.
READ MORE: Comedy Nights and Music Thrills Coming to Red Carpet
Plus, music at Gnarly Bard Theater in St. Cloud or the Scuba Bunny at Sea Life at the Mall of America.
If that is not enough to get you heading out, check out the Weekender's top five picks below for more fun ideas.
EASTER EGG HUNTS & MORE - ST. CLOUD & PAYNESVILLE
With Easter here this weekend, there are some fun Easter Egg hunts and other Easter events going on. We are highlighting a couple of those events here.
ROYAL EASTER EVENT: Head up the road to the Paynesville Area Community Center for a fun afternoon out for the kids. In addition to an Easter Egg Hunt, there will be door prizes, a bounce house, coloring, and photos with the Easter Bunny. The day starts at 1:00 p.m. with the Easter Egg Hunt at 2:00 p.m. You do need to be there before 2:00 p.m. to take part in the egg hunt. The event is free, but Paynesville Royalty will be selling merchandise, and free will donations will be accepted as a fundraiser.
SPRING TO EASTER: The Spring to Life Easter celebration will have photos with the Easter Bunny, an interactive show, pet an animal, an age range Easter Egg Hunt, and more, all at the Life Assembly of God at 2409 Clearwater Road in St. Cloud. The last egg hunt takes place at 12:10 p.m. Use the link in the header to see the full egg hunt schedule.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (see above for specifics)
BOXING - WAITE PARK
Boxing fans can see potential stars of tomorrow at the Midwest Golden Gloves Championship. Top amateurs from across Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota will be in town to compete for titles and the chance to advance. The bouts are the first stage of the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves season, with multiple bouts each day. Tickets are $35 for ringside, $20 for general admission, and $10 for children and are available online or at the door.
Friday: 6:00 p.m. – first bout (doors open at 5:00 p.m.).
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – first bout (door open at 10:00 a.m.).
DESSERT CONTEST - MINNEAPOLIS
You can indulge your Easter sweet tooth at this fun and tasty event in Minneapolis. Midtown Global Market’s Dessert Contest will see vendors battle it out for the best dessert, and you can help pick the winner. For $20, visitors can sample desserts at participating businesses and then vote for which ones you think are best. There is a wide range of desserts to try, like rum cake, chocolate chip cookie sundae, peach cobbler, and more.
Saturday: Noon – 2:00 p.m.
CIRCUS TRAINS - ST. PAUL
Railroad enthusiasts can get a look at time gone by in a unique way. The Twin City Model Railroad Museum is showing off circus trains. Their O-Scale train will be hooked up with animal cars, passenger cars, and a special circus flat and will be over 60 feet long. There will be hand-painted special circus wagons too, and a parade through “Hamline” and a wagon unloading show on the “big” layout. Plus, additional layouts and displays will feature circus trains as well. Admission is $10, kids 4 and under are free.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: Noon - 5:00 p.m.
Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the now cult classic movie Clue (2nd best movie based on a board game next to Battleship) at this fun show at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. You will get to view the film, plus hear insights and behind-the-scenes secrets from Miss Scarlet herself, Lesley Ann Warren. Warren will also take questions from the crowd, and there is a VIP and meet-and-greet option to get a photo taken with Miss Scarlet as well. The one-of-a-kind flick had three different endings when released into theaters in the 80s, and when you went, you didn’t know which ending you would get.
Saturday: 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 7:00 p.m.)
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
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