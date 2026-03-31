ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can enjoy a night of live jazz music in downtown St. Cloud this Friday. Gnarly Bard Theater at 804 West St. Germain Street is hosting the Ted Godbout Quartet starting at 7:30 p.m.

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Owner Bubba Hollenhorst says the group has played on their stage in the past and has been a fan favorite.

So they are back with a sax player this time to do an evening of John Coltrane and Sunny Rollins, two very prominent saxophone-playing jazz musicians. So it will be an evening of all their music. A great evening of instrumental jazz.

Hollenhorst says the local group Cannery Row will perform on his stage for the first time on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cannery Row is a collection of local musicians; they are based in St. Cloud, and they've been playing together for over 20 years. It's a nice mix of folk stylings, a little bit of blues, classic country, Americana, and Texas swing. They'll be playing a little bit of everything.

Fifty percent of the ticket sales for that show will be donated to the local food shelf.

Next weekend at Gnarly Bard Theater, they'll host the 2026 Paddling Film Festival on Friday, April 10th, and Michael Shynes and DGS will do their joint show on Saturday, April 11th.

On Friday, April 17th, Gnarly Bard Theater will have an evening of traditional and contemporary Irish music with St. Cloud native Paul Spring and his guests.

You can get tickets to any of their events on the Gnarly Bard Theater website.