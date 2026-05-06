ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum is looking to hit a home run with an upcoming event. "History Unboxed: From the Bleachers to the Archives" will be on Thursday, May 14th, at 6:00 p.m.

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Museum Librarian Miranda Stueckrath says she'll be talking about the history of baseball in the county, from townball to our minor league teams.

Personal triumphs of notable figures that a lot of people would know, like Lou Brock, Jim Eisenreich, and Jean Havlish, as well as more of the small-town teams. I'll be talking about the Ebnet and Rausch family teams. And, unique baseball fields in the county.

She says a big part of the night is spending time looking at the baseball materials the museum has in its archives.

Some unique baseball bats, mitts, pins, and lots of fun pictures and programs. It's really just a time for people to walk down memory lane.

The program runs from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on May 14th at the Stearns History Museum. The cost is $5 for non-members, and it is free for museum members. You don't have to sign up ahead of time.

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