SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a number of businesses and apartment units in downtown Sauk Centre on Monday night.

The Sauk Centre Police Department says an officer was on routine patrol just before midnight when he came upon flames and smoke coming from a two-story building. The fire was located in the 300 block of Main Street South.

The officer immediately called for the fire department and, with the help of another officer, began evacuating apartments on the second floor of the buildings.

The Sauk Centre Fire Department arrived and made entry into the buildings and put out the flames. Police say five apartments and three businesses were significantly damaged by the blaze.

Authorities helped make arrangements for the displaced residents.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, and no damage estimate is available.

Fire departments from Melrose, Long Prairie, Elrosa, and Osakis assisted at the scene. Several other agencies, including the sheriff's offices of Stearns and Todd County, Sauk Centre Ambulance, and the Minnesota State Patrol, also assisted in the effort.

LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Here's What Daily Life Looked Like in the 1970s, One Photo at a Time From neighborhood bike rides to washing the car, these photos capture daily life in the 1970s in all its comfortable, lived-in charm. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz