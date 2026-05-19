LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- High school graduations will soon be upon us, and a group of area students recently got a helping hand towards their next endeavor. Little Falls Community Schools' annual Scholarship Night awarded over 60 scholarships to its students. 58 students received $4,000 each from the Gordon Larson Scholarship fund alone.

Superintendent Greg Johnson says the night is a great way to celebrate the success of their kids:

"So it's a really special night, and the people who donated the scholarships are able to say a few words about their scholarship and again just remind all of us of why it's so important to be able to give back if you can."

Johnson says they also took time to recognize the achievements of Nick Sprang, who was accepted to and received a scholarship to attend West Point Military Academy, and Riley Scherping, who was accepted to and received a scholarship to attend the Air Force Academy. Those four-year scholarships are valued at over $450,000 and $600,000 respectfully.

A New CTE class is coming to Little Falls this fall.

Students in Little Falls will also soon have a new way to prepare for a career after they graduate. The district has received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to start a new Meat Cutting Program.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The high school will offer a Meat Cutting 1 and 2 class starting this fall. Johnson says it is exciting when the state helps schools start up new programs:

"The state does offer grant opportunities for districts that are willing to try different things, and this grant has been around for a little while and this last cycle that came through, we decided that this would be a good time to do that."

Johnson says the close to $38,000 grant will also help the school to add an additional agriculture teacher. The Meat Cutting program joins Welding, Aviation, CDL, and Auto Mechanics as some of the Career and Technical Education programs Little Falls offers.

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