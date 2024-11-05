Flyer Fest Aims To Raise Money To Save School Activities

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One area school is starting an annual fundraising event in an effort to keep all its activities. Little Falls Community Schools' Flyer Fest will be a fun-filled night of special guest speakers, food, and games.

Activities Director Kevin Jordan says like a lot of schools Little Falls has had to face some budget cuts so they wanted to do something to try to keep all of their activities. He says they wanted to do whatever they could to minimize any programs being cut:

"To be proactive and try to raise money instead of getting rid of coaches or events or workers in the future because I think we're probably going to be in this situation for a couple of years."

He says between sports, fine arts, and clubs Little Falls has close to 40 activities for students to take part in and they didn't know what to expect for Flyer Fest but community support has been great:

"So it's gone really well, the businesses have been very supportive and we've had individual donors, we've had anonymous donors and it's just been a fun experience but it's been a lot of work too."

Jordan says they have former coach Randy Tabatt as their emcee and former Athletic Directors Don Sorenson and Mike Olson as speakers and it will be a fun night for all who attend. Flyer Fest is Thursday from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. and tickets are $50 each or $600 for a table of 10.

