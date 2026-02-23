LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota School District will help turn a vacant lot into some new homes over the next several years. Little Falls Community Schools has come to a partnership agreement with Habitat for Humanity to develop four or five homes on a 3-acre lot just south of the high school.

The school district is selling the land to Habitat, but Superintendent Greg Johnson says the students will get to help do some of the work as the homes are built:

"Our high school students would be primarily building the cabinetry for the home and then rotating groups of students through the project to be able to get hands-on experience with all the construction trades that go on from the initial constructing of the facility, the electrical work, the plumbing, the air handling, all of that type of work."

He says it is the first time the district has partnered with Habitat for Humanity, and they are excited for the opportunity for their students.

Johnson says the experience for their students will be invaluable:

"To be able to understand the work that goes on behind the scenes, that it's really hard to be able to do that with other contractors, and so Habitat is really excited about the partnership, about the ability to give this opportunity to our students, to be able to have some extra hands to help out."

Johnson says the plan is to build one home per year over the next four or five years, with the first foundation being laid in August.

