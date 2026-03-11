Minnesota-based entertainers are joining together later this month for a concert to benefit immigrant families in the St. Cloud area.

The show -- called "Central MN Shynes" -- will feature a concert, silent auction and art auction on Sunday, March 29th at Pioneer Place on Fifth in St. Cloud.

Proceeds will benefit non-profit organizations Fe y Justicia and Fahan Organization.

Minnesota-based singer-songwriter Michael Shynes is headlining the benefit event.

Joining him with a featured performance is St. Cloud-based musician Dalmar Yare.

And Central Minnesota-based comedian Jason Schommer will bring the funny.

In addition, there'll be a silent auction and art auction that day.

Coming Together to Benefit Immigrant Families

Ma Elena Gutierrez is the executive director of Fe y Jusiticia. She says increased federal immigration enforcement has sent some members of our community into the shadows.

“We have families and children living in fear and community members sharing in the trauma that has occurred,” Gutierrez said. “The pain does not disappear after a member of your family has been displaced. I ask for investment on behalf of our community to support mental health services and to help with rent. Thank you so much to our community for your continued support.”

The executive director of Fahan Organization Amina Mumin says many families are still feeling the impact of "Operation Metro Surge" in the St. Cloud area.

“Recent operations have left many families in our communities afraid to go to work, causing sudden loss of income and making it hard to keep up with rent. In moments like these, the kindness of a community can make all the difference. Coming together to support rent relief helps ensure our neighbors can stay safe, stable, and housed,” Mumin said.

The Benefit Will Help Immigrant Families

Proceeds from the benefit will go to area nonprofits that support immigrant families with help such as rent support, groceries and mental health services.

You can see the full schedule of "Central MN Shynes Benefit Concert" and buy tickets at the Central MN Shynes website.