ICE Arrests 39 in Five-State Region

MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- ICE -- has announced they've arrested 39 people in the five-state region between July 13th and August 20th.

Fifteen of the arrests were in Minnesota, 12 in Iowa, 11 in Nebraska and one in North Dakota.

The countries of citizenship of those arrested in the region covered by the St. Paul office include Burundi, Guatemala, Sudan and Mexico.

Of the 39 arrested, 34 have a combined total of 43 currently pending criminal charges and 100 prior convictions. Criminal convictions include domestic violence, drug possession, illegal entry, and illegal reentry after removal.

ICE says during that same period officers arrested more than 2,000 at-large people living in the U.S. illegally, or who are removable from the country due to their criminal histories.